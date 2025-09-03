Political Espionage Allegations Cloud Argentine Elections

Amidst heightened political tensions, Russia has repudiated allegations from Argentine officials accusing it of engaging in a bugging operation targeting President Javier Milei's administration ahead of significant legislative elections.

Recently, an Argentine judge prohibited media from broadcasting potentially illicit audio recordings from the presidential palace, purportedly involving Karina Milei. Security authorities claim the recordings aimed to undermine Milei's government and point towards opposition involvement alongside alleged Russian participation.

The Russian embassy refuted claims of espionage, dismissing them as unfounded. Meanwhile, a separate scandal involving bribery accusations against government officials looms as the October midterms approach, critical for Milei's administration to secure a stronger political stance amid opposition strongholds.