U.S. House Releases Epstein Files Amid Political Controversy

A Republican-led U.S. House committee released over 33,000 documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, aiming to quell a bipartisan call for a broader vote on the issue. Epstein's case remains contentious, fueling conspiracy theories among supporters of former President Donald Trump.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll shows most Americans, including many Trump Republicans, suspect government concealment of details. Representatives Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna introduced a proposal mandating the disclosure of unclassified Epstein records by the Department of Justice. The proposal's release would involve the FBI and U.S. attorneys' offices.

As additional steps unfold, Massie and Khanna will join forces with Epstein's victims at a press conference. House Speaker Mike Johnson criticized Massie's proposal as lacking safeguards for victims' identities. Meanwhile, the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee has already disclosed thousands of files, considering Massie's bill redundant.