Left Menu

U.S. House Releases Epstein Files Amid Political Controversy

The U.S. House committee released over 33,000 pages on Jeffrey Epstein, stirring political debates. A bipartisan proposal sought to disclose unclassified records, but the House Speaker deemed it redundant. As public interest grows, the committee continues investigating Epstein's connections and accomplices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 04:05 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 04:05 IST
U.S. House Releases Epstein Files Amid Political Controversy
Jeffrey Epstein

A Republican-led U.S. House committee released over 33,000 documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, aiming to quell a bipartisan call for a broader vote on the issue. Epstein's case remains contentious, fueling conspiracy theories among supporters of former President Donald Trump.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll shows most Americans, including many Trump Republicans, suspect government concealment of details. Representatives Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna introduced a proposal mandating the disclosure of unclassified Epstein records by the Department of Justice. The proposal's release would involve the FBI and U.S. attorneys' offices.

As additional steps unfold, Massie and Khanna will join forces with Epstein's victims at a press conference. House Speaker Mike Johnson criticized Massie's proposal as lacking safeguards for victims' identities. Meanwhile, the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee has already disclosed thousands of files, considering Massie's bill redundant.

TRENDING

1
Russia's Diplomatic Moves: New Realities and Security Frameworks

Russia's Diplomatic Moves: New Realities and Security Frameworks

 Global
2
Massive Data Leak: Britain's Costly Afghan Relocation Dilemma

Massive Data Leak: Britain's Costly Afghan Relocation Dilemma

 United Kingdom
3
Jim Walden Exits Mayoral Race, Calls for United Front Against Mamdani

Jim Walden Exits Mayoral Race, Calls for United Front Against Mamdani

 Global
4
Carlos Alcaraz Advances to U.S. Open Semi-Finals with Flawless Performance

Carlos Alcaraz Advances to U.S. Open Semi-Finals with Flawless Performance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025