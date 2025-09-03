Judge Blocks Trump's Military Use for Crime Control in California
A federal judge has halted the Trump administration's deployment of military troops to combat crime in California, citing a violation of the Posse Comitatus Act. This ruling limits the use of military forces for domestic enforcement. California Governor Newsom and others criticize the militarization, citing potential voter intimidation.
A U.S. federal judge has delivered a significant blow to President Donald Trump's administration by blocking the use of military forces to combat crime in California. The decision was rooted in the violation of the Posse Comitatus Act, which restricts the military's role in domestic law enforcement.
Judge Charles Breyer's ruling comes as the administration sought to extend military presence in major cities like Los Angeles, with plans to deploy forces to Chicago and other areas. Despite the judge's decision, the Trump administration is expected to appeal, highlighting its commitment to maintaining law and order.
The controversy has sparked widespread criticism, particularly from Democrats who argue that military involvement in domestic matters endangers civil liberties and could influence electoral processes. The debate continues as the legal and political implications of military deployments are debated nationwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
