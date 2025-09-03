North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has officially extended an invitation to the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, to visit his nation. The announcement was made through the Belarusian Pul Pervogo Telegram channel.

The Pul Pervogo account offers comprehensive coverage of President Lukashenko's activities, and it reported the interaction between the two heads of state occurred in proximity to a military parade in Beijing.

This parade was organized in commemoration of the conclusion of World War Two. Observations and developments regarding Lukashenko's potential visit to North Korea are awaited as diplomatic relations continue to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)