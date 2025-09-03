Kim Jong Un Invites Lukashenko to North Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un extended an invitation to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to visit North Korea. This invitation was reported by the Belarusian Pul Pervogo Telegram account. The two leaders had a discussion prior to a military parade in Beijing marking the end of World War Two.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has officially extended an invitation to the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, to visit his nation. The announcement was made through the Belarusian Pul Pervogo Telegram channel.
The Pul Pervogo account offers comprehensive coverage of President Lukashenko's activities, and it reported the interaction between the two heads of state occurred in proximity to a military parade in Beijing.
This parade was organized in commemoration of the conclusion of World War Two. Observations and developments regarding Lukashenko's potential visit to North Korea are awaited as diplomatic relations continue to unfold.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 3-China's Xi, flanked by Putin and Kim, holds military parade in defiance of West
Kim Jong Un's Diplomatic Moves at Beijing Military Parade
China's Mighty Military Parade: A Display of Power and Prestige
China's Grand Military Parade: A Display of Diplomatic Power
China's Tech Shares Slide Amid Military Parade Focus