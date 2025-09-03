Global Leaders Unite in Beijing for WWII Anniversary

The Chinese capital hosted a significant global gathering as President Xi Jinping marked the 80th anniversary of World War II's end. Leaders from 26 countries, including Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un, joined in a military parade, illustrating a united front among nations with Beijing-friendly ties.

Notably, leaders from the United States, Western Europe, Japan, and India were absent from the event, highlighting a divide in international relations. In contrast, attendees included key figures from the Global South and other emerging economies, signaling China's expanding influence across diverse regions.

Prominent guests alongside Xi included adversaries of the US, such as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The event underscored an apparent challenge to the US-led global order, with a strong showing from Asian, African, and American leaders, including Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.