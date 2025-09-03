Defiance in the Shadows: A Chinese Protestor's Message to Xi

In a show of defiance, a protestor in China projected anti-Communist slogans on a skyscraper in Chongqing days before President Xi Jinping's military parade. The bold protest highlighted increasing discontent and the tenacity of citizens standing against oppressive governance.

The individual behind this rare public dissent is Qi Hong, a former migrant worker who remotely operated the projection from Britain. His actions drew significant attention on social media, showcasing the lengths to which Chinese citizens are willing to go to express dissatisfaction with the ruling Communist Party.

Despite the growing governmental suppression of free speech, censorship, and surveillance, this incident underscores the persistent call for democratic reforms in China. Human Rights Watch emphasizes the protest's significance, marking continued resistance in an increasingly repressive environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)