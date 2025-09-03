Left Menu

Controversy Brews Over Global Ayyappa Sangamam Amid Tradition Clash

In a political move, the Congress-led UDF demands answers from the Left government on past tradition breaches before deciding to attend the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, leading to heated political discourse and accusations of politicization from the Left government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-09-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 19:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress-led UDF has demanded the Left government address past breaches of tradition before deciding on their participation in the Global Ayyappa Sangamam. This has spurred controversy and accusations of politicization by Minister V N Vasavan.

The event, marking the 75th anniversary of the Travancore Devaswom Board, faces political tension over the Sabarimala issue. The UDF has not announced a boycott but press for government clarity on tradition violations.

Minister Vasavan emphasized the discussion should focus on development, while maintaining silence on sub judice matters post the 2018 Supreme Court ruling allowing women entry into Sabarimala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

