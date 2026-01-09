Gold Heist at Sabarimala Temple: A Scandal Unveiled

In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate has initiated a money laundering investigation regarding the Sabarimala gold loss case in Kerala, according to official sources. The federal probe agency's Kochi zonal office has filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), akin to a police First Information Report, under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case, already under the scrutiny of a state special investigation team (SIT) overseen by the Kerala High Court, had previously allowed the ED to proceed independently, overriding objections from the SIT. The SIT, probing two related cases on gold loss, arrested 11 individuals, including Kandararu Rajeevaru, the chief priest, and Unnikrishnan Potty, a key suspect.

The investigation centers on administrative lapses, official misconduct, and a criminal conspiracy aimed at misappropriating gold from the temple's artefacts. The artefacts involved include copper plates gold-clad on the Dwarapalaka idols and sanctum door frames. The SIT has accused several individuals of a large-scale conspiracy to dismantle other gold-clad items for illegal gain.

