Sacred Journey: The Thiruvabharanam Procession to Sabarimala

An auspicious procession began from Pandalam, carrying the thiruvabharanam sacred jewellery to Lord Ayyappa's temple in Sabarimala. The procession, witnessed by many devotees amid chants, marks the lead-up to the 'makaravilakku' festival on January 14.

Devotees lined up to glimpse the jewels, which were released from the Srambickal Palace strong room and moved to the Valiyakoickal Sastha temple for a ceremonial public viewing. The Travancore Devaswom Board received the ornaments, transferring them in a ritual to Sabarimala with strict traditional protocols.

The sacred journey, undertaken by a dedicated group of carriers, spans three days. En route, the procession will be ceremonially received at various temples before reaching Sabarimala on January 14. Heightened security has been deployed to ensure the safety of the sacred procession.