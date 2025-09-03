Protests Erupt in Israel Over Gaza Offensive

On Wednesday, Israeli streets became the stage for a significant protest dubbed the "day of disruption," as thousands voiced their objection against the call-up of reservists for military operations in Gaza. The demonstrations highlighted growing fears about endangering hostages and the civilian toll.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration faced sharp criticism for escalating military action without securing a ceasefire. Hospitals in Gaza report a surge in casualties, painting a dire picture as airstrikes continue. The situation is further strained by logistical hurdles faced by displaced Palestinians, many of whom have been uprooted multiple times.

International watchdogs like Amnesty International and Doctors Without Borders have spotlighted the crisis, labeling it a catastrophic breach of human rights. With mounting international outrage, pressure intensifies on the global community and Israel for immediate intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)