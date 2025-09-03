Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Israel Over Gaza Offensive

Protesters in Israel denounce the call-up of reservists and an intensified offensive in Gaza, citing civilian deaths and humanitarian crises. Accusations of failing to secure a ceasefire and mounting fatalities overshadow the military's efforts to target Hamas strongholds in Gaza City amid global condemnation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 03-09-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 19:48 IST
Protests Erupt in Israel Over Gaza Offensive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, Israeli streets became the stage for a significant protest dubbed the "day of disruption," as thousands voiced their objection against the call-up of reservists for military operations in Gaza. The demonstrations highlighted growing fears about endangering hostages and the civilian toll.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration faced sharp criticism for escalating military action without securing a ceasefire. Hospitals in Gaza report a surge in casualties, painting a dire picture as airstrikes continue. The situation is further strained by logistical hurdles faced by displaced Palestinians, many of whom have been uprooted multiple times.

International watchdogs like Amnesty International and Doctors Without Borders have spotlighted the crisis, labeling it a catastrophic breach of human rights. With mounting international outrage, pressure intensifies on the global community and Israel for immediate intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Allahabad High Court Reserves Verdict on Rahul Gandhi's U.S. Remarks Case

Allahabad High Court Reserves Verdict on Rahul Gandhi's U.S. Remarks Case

 India
2
Putin Suggests Peace Talks for Ukraine Amid Military Tensions

Putin Suggests Peace Talks for Ukraine Amid Military Tensions

 Global
3
Biometric Attendance Revolutionizes Railway Operations

Biometric Attendance Revolutionizes Railway Operations

 India
4
Revolutionizing Payments: The Fed's Upcoming Innovation Conference

Revolutionizing Payments: The Fed's Upcoming Innovation Conference

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025