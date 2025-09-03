Protests Erupt in Israel Over Gaza Offensive
Protesters in Israel denounce the call-up of reservists and an intensified offensive in Gaza, citing civilian deaths and humanitarian crises. Accusations of failing to secure a ceasefire and mounting fatalities overshadow the military's efforts to target Hamas strongholds in Gaza City amid global condemnation.
On Wednesday, Israeli streets became the stage for a significant protest dubbed the "day of disruption," as thousands voiced their objection against the call-up of reservists for military operations in Gaza. The demonstrations highlighted growing fears about endangering hostages and the civilian toll.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration faced sharp criticism for escalating military action without securing a ceasefire. Hospitals in Gaza report a surge in casualties, painting a dire picture as airstrikes continue. The situation is further strained by logistical hurdles faced by displaced Palestinians, many of whom have been uprooted multiple times.
International watchdogs like Amnesty International and Doctors Without Borders have spotlighted the crisis, labeling it a catastrophic breach of human rights. With mounting international outrage, pressure intensifies on the global community and Israel for immediate intervention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- protesters
- Gaza
- offensive
- Netanyahu
- reservists
- casualties
- ceasefire
- humanitarian
- crisis
ALSO READ
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Reservists Mobilize for Renewed Offensive
Tensions Surge as Israel Mobilizes Reservists Amid Escalating Gaza Offensive
Escalating Tensions: Reservists Mobilize for Major Gaza Offensive
Argentina's Bold Move: Netanyahu's Possible Arrest Sparks Controversy
Goods Train Derailment in Assam: No Casualties Reported