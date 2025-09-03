Left Menu

Putin Suggests Peace Talks for Ukraine Amid Military Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope for a negotiated end to the Ukrainian conflict, citing potential cooperation with the U.S. However, he maintained readiness to use force if necessary. Putin's conditions include Ukraine renouncing NATO aspirations and addressing Moscow's concerns over Russian-speaking populations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 20:30 IST
In a statement issued from Beijing, Russian President Vladimir Putin remarked the possibility of settling the ongoing conflict in Ukraine through negotiations, should "common sense prevail." He noted an emerging "light at the end of the tunnel," partly attributing it to the U.S.'s sincere attempts at brokering peace.

Despite this, Putin remained steadfast in his demands for Ukraine, such as abandoning NATO aspirations and addressing issues concerning Russian speakers. He expressed willingness to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, though he questioned the meeting's potential effectiveness.

Putin's reaffirmation of peace talks emerges as U.S. President Donald Trump pushes for negotiations between the two leaders, despite the complexities pertaining to their anticipated dialogue outcomes. Meanwhile, Kyiv continues to press for sanctions against Moscow should talks falter.

