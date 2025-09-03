Germany and India: Navigating Geopolitical Turmoil Through Strengthened Ties

Germany has expressed its commitment to bolstering ties with India, citing the importance of reliability, predictability, and friendship in navigating current geopolitical challenges. The announcement was made by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul following discussions with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

In a joint press conference, Wadephul emphasized the strength of India-Germany relations and acknowledged differences regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Despite this, he reaffirmed Germany's support for India's efforts in combating terrorism and advocated for the EU-India free trade agreement, aiming for its completion by autumn.

Wadephul also addressed Western sanctions on Russia and stressed the need to avoid energy supply bottlenecks. He noted that while Germany sees China as both a partner and a competitor, fostering trade partnerships remains a priority.

