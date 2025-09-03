Trump Awaits Putin's Next Move in Ukraine Conflict

President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday that he is waiting for President Vladimir Putin's decision concerning the ongoing war in Ukraine, stating he has no further message for the Russian leader.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump remarked, 'I have no message to President Putin. He knows where I stand and he'll make a decision one way or another.'

Trump did not specify potential actions but suggested that if Russia's decision displeases the United States, consequences may follow, hinting at a serious diplomatic stance.

