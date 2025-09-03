Trump Targets India with Secondary Sanctions Over Russian Oil

In a bold diplomatic maneuver, US President Donald Trump has imposed secondary sanctions on India due to its continued purchase of Russian oil. On Wednesday, during a high-profile Oval Office meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki, Trump expressed his discontent towards India's trading relationship with Russia, which he claims significantly impacts the Russian economy.

The US President countered a Polish reporter's enquiry about his actions against Russia, rhetorically questioning the assertion that no actions had been taken. Trump emphasized that the sanctions imposed on India as a major purchaser outside of China represented significant economic measures against Moscow.

Furthermore, Trump hinted at potential future phases of sanctions while ensuring that the economic ties are closely monitored. In response, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi firmly stood his ground, defending India's economic policies and calling the sanctions 'unjustified.' Indian officials reiterated the nation's commitment to protecting its national interests and economic security.

(With inputs from agencies.)