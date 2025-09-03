AMMK Breaks Ties with BJP-Led NDA: A Protest Against Betrayal

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), led by TTV Dhinakaran, has officially withdrawn from the BJP-led NDA coalition. This move follows similar actions by AIADMK's O Panneerselvam. Dhinakaran announced the party's decision in Kattumannarkoil, criticizing the coalition for failing to transform.

Addressing reporters, Dhinakaran expressed frustration over what he termed as 'betrayal' by others in the coalition. He emphasized that AMMK's foundation was rooted in opposing such betrayals. Dhinakaran added, 'We believed they would change, but nothing happened; we are not fools to carry them.'

Though Dhinakaran refrained from mentioning specific names, he indicated discontent with BJP's leadership in Delhi. AMMK plans to reveal its future plans in December, marking a significant shift in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.