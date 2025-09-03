Demand for Justice and Transparency: Epstein Records Under Scrutiny
Victims of Jeffrey Epstein call for congressional action to release unclassified records related to his case. They support the Epstein Files Transparency Bill, aimed at ensuring accountability and justice for survivors. The initiative faces resistance, highlighting ongoing political tensions and efforts to address past abuses.
On Wednesday, victims of Jeffrey Epstein urged the U.S. Congress to pass legislation demanding the release of all unclassified records about the disgraced financier. Epstein's survivors spoke out at a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol, seeking an end to secrecy surrounding their abuse experiences.
Anouska De Georgiou, a former model, emphasized the importance of transparency in combatting power abuses, while Marina Lacerda, an immigrant from Brazil, shared her story of meeting Epstein as a young teenager. The women support the Epstein Files Transparency Bill, advocating for the release of documents held by federal agencies.
Despite opposition from some House leaders and President Trump's downplaying of the bill's significance, Representatives Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna fight for a vote on the legislation. They have introduced a discharge petition to compel action, requiring support from both Democrats and Republicans. The future of the bill remains uncertain amid political maneuvering on Capitol Hill.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Scheffler and McIlroy Headline Innovative Golf Channel Games at Trump's Club
Putin Extends Invitation to Trump for Moscow Visit
European Leaders Unite for Ukraine Security Talks with Trump
Pornhub Settles with FTC Over Child Abuse Content
Karan Singh Condemns Abuses Against PM Modi's Mother Amidst Political Turmoil