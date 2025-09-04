FCC Chair Proposes Ending School Bus WiFi Subsidies

On Wednesday, FCC Chair Brendan Carr proposed terminating subsidies for wireless use on school buses, a policy born from a COVID-era initiative.

The original intent was to provide WiFi access for students during lengthy bus rides and through library hotspots. Critics have labeled the current funding as lacking supervision and unnecessary in a post-COVID environment.

Chair Jessica Rosenworcel, who initially approved the subsidies, argued they were vital for students in rural areas with long commutes. However, with the Senate repealing the subsidies, the House remains to vote on the issue.