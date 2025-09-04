Left Menu

FCC Chair Proposes Ending School Bus WiFi Subsidies

FCC Chair Brendan Carr has proposed ending subsidies for wireless use on school buses, initially created during COVID-19. The proposal seeks to reverse policies allowing WiFi on school buses and wireless hotspots from libraries. Critics argue the subsidies lack oversight and parental consent considerations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 00:21 IST
On Wednesday, FCC Chair Brendan Carr proposed terminating subsidies for wireless use on school buses, a policy born from a COVID-era initiative.

The original intent was to provide WiFi access for students during lengthy bus rides and through library hotspots. Critics have labeled the current funding as lacking supervision and unnecessary in a post-COVID environment.

Chair Jessica Rosenworcel, who initially approved the subsidies, argued they were vital for students in rural areas with long commutes. However, with the Senate repealing the subsidies, the House remains to vote on the issue.

