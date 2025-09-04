Donald Trump Dismisses Death Rumors at Press Conference

President Donald Trump addressed circulating rumors about his health and alleged death during a news conference. Fox News' Peter Doocy posed an unusual question that stemmed from social media discussions over the recent Labor Day weekend. The query challenged Trump on the origins of death rumors that amassed online.

Remaining before the media for 50 minutes, Trump sought to dispel widespread speculation about his health. Such rumors were ignited by circulating images and videos showing the president with bruises on his hands and apparent leg swelling, alongside clips of misstatements.

The White House clarified that Trump's apparent condition is chronic venous insufficiency, which affects his circulatory system in the legs. This condition is common among older adults. However, the situation has revived discussions around media scrutiny concerning presidential health, reminiscent of the scrutiny faced by his predecessor, Joe Biden.