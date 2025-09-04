Left Menu

Poland Eyes Expansion of U.S. Military Presence

Poland's President Karol Nawrocki met with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss increasing U.S. military presence in Poland. Following the White House visit, Nawrocki expressed optimism about the progress of the discussions, though he acknowledged that talks are still in their early stages.

Poland's President Karol Nawrocki has revealed discussions about boosting the U.S. military presence in his country following a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

Nawrocki expressed confidence in the potential for a successful agreement, highlighting specific discussions during the plenary talks with Trump.

He acknowledged that while the project is still in its preliminary phase, the foundation for an expanded American military footprint in Poland is being actively laid out.

