Campus Clash: ABVP Protests Spark Tensions with SBSP Leader

The ABVP protested against SBSP leader Om Prakash Rajbhar for calling them goons after a university protest in Barabanki. Demonstrators allegedly threw stones at Rajbhar's home. ABVP demanded an apology and the removal of Rajbhar, citing improper student expulsions and arbitrary fee collections by the university.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-09-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 00:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tensions soared as ABVP supporters demonstrated outside the residence of SBSP leader Om Prakash Rajbhar on Wednesday. Accusations flew after Rajbhar labeled the protestors as 'goons' following a demonstration at Barabanki university. The situation escalated with allegations of stone-pelting at Rajbhar's Hazratganj home.

The protest stems from grievances against Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University regarding unaffiliated law courses, illegal student expulsions, and arbitrary fines. Video footage revealed violent confrontations, leading to injuries and property damage amid the protests. The ABVP demands an apology from Rajbhar and his removal from office.

Om Prakash Rajbhar's son, Arun, expressed outrage at the protest tactics, condemning them as 'hooliganism.' He accused protestors of using abusive language and damaging property. The ABVP vows to persist in its 'justice-for-students' campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

