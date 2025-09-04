Former Peruvian President Sentenced for Corruption

In a landmark ruling, a Peruvian court handed down a sentence of 13 years and four months to former President Alejandro Toledo for money laundering. This verdict represents his second conviction tied to a vast corruption network.

Toledo, who held office from 2001 to 2006, was found guilty of accepting bribes from the Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht, which later rebranded as Novonor. The bribes were reportedly used to purchase high-value properties, further intertwining him with the notorious corruption scandal.

The conviction against Toledo highlights the ongoing battle against corruption in Peru, as authorities continue to dismantle schemes that have long plagued the nation's political landscape.

