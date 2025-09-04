Former Peruvian President Sentenced for Corruption
Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo has been sentenced to over 13 years in prison for money laundering. This marks his second conviction related to corruption. Toledo, who served from 2001 to 2006, was found guilty of using bribes from Odebrecht to acquire expensive real estate.
- Country:
- Peru
In a landmark ruling, a Peruvian court handed down a sentence of 13 years and four months to former President Alejandro Toledo for money laundering. This verdict represents his second conviction tied to a vast corruption network.
Toledo, who held office from 2001 to 2006, was found guilty of accepting bribes from the Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht, which later rebranded as Novonor. The bribes were reportedly used to purchase high-value properties, further intertwining him with the notorious corruption scandal.
The conviction against Toledo highlights the ongoing battle against corruption in Peru, as authorities continue to dismantle schemes that have long plagued the nation's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UP RERA Cracks Down on Real Estate Payment Violations
Revamping Real Estate: Manohar Lal Calls for Systemic Changes
Real Estate Fraud: Director Arrested for Scam in Maharashtra
Navigating Skyscrapers: Balancing Aviation Safety and Real Estate Growth
Rising GDP Fuels Real Estate Boom: A Closer Look at India's Economic Surge