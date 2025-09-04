Peruvian Ex-President Alejandro Toledo Sentenced for Corruption

In a landmark ruling, former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo has received a sentence of 13 years and four months for money laundering, marking his second conviction in the infamous Odebrecht corruption case. Toledo, who led the nation from 2001 to 2006, was found guilty of using bribe money from the Brazilian construction firm, now called Novonor, to purchase costly real estate in Lima.

The prosecution detailed how Toledo, along with his wife, funneled $5.1 million through an offshore company in Costa Rica to launder the illicit funds. This money was utilized to buy a house, an office, and settle mortgages on two other properties. Previously, in October 2024, Toledo was given a separate 20-year sentence for pocketing up to $35 million in bribes from Odebrecht in exchange for lucrative contracts.

The convictions are part of the broader 'Car Wash' scandal that has entangled numerous Latin American governments and most of Peru's leaders over recent decades. Currently serving his sentence at a prison in Lima, Toledo shares his detention with other former presidents, Ollanta Humala, Pedro Castillo, and Martin Vizcarra. In a related development, another past president, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, is facing trial, with prosecutors aiming for a 35-year sentence.