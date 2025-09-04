Guyana's Election Upset: WIN Emerges as a Political Contender

In a striking turn of events in Guyana's political landscape, the ruling People's Progressive Party (PPP) clinched a commanding victory in the nation's general election. With 242,451 votes, the PPP more than doubled the tally of the newly established We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, setting the stage for a strengthened parliamentary majority and another term for President Irfaan Ali.

The rise of the WIN party is noteworthy, having captured 109,015 votes and leading in two districts, despite its recent inception just three months ago by businessman Azruddin Mohamed. This development signals a significant shift, causing tremors in the country's political status quo dominated by traditional players like the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), which garnered 77,973 votes.

The 2025 elections were centered on the management of Guyana's hydrocarbon boom revenues, with the PPP channeling oil income into infrastructure and education, amid criticism of unequal distribution. The WIN party has drawn grassroots support through philanthropic efforts, although recent allegations of electoral misconduct have cast a shadow over the vote's legitimacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)