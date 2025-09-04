Left Menu

Guyana's Election Upset: WIN Emerges as a Political Contender

Guyana's ruling People's Progressive Party (PPP) secured a dominant victory in the general election, doubling the votes of its closest competitor, the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, founded by Azruddin Mohamed. Despite WIN's strong showing, electoral fraud allegations and calls for recounts have surfaced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 05:16 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 05:16 IST
Guyana's Election Upset: WIN Emerges as a Political Contender
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a striking turn of events in Guyana's political landscape, the ruling People's Progressive Party (PPP) clinched a commanding victory in the nation's general election. With 242,451 votes, the PPP more than doubled the tally of the newly established We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, setting the stage for a strengthened parliamentary majority and another term for President Irfaan Ali.

The rise of the WIN party is noteworthy, having captured 109,015 votes and leading in two districts, despite its recent inception just three months ago by businessman Azruddin Mohamed. This development signals a significant shift, causing tremors in the country's political status quo dominated by traditional players like the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), which garnered 77,973 votes.

The 2025 elections were centered on the management of Guyana's hydrocarbon boom revenues, with the PPP channeling oil income into infrastructure and education, amid criticism of unequal distribution. The WIN party has drawn grassroots support through philanthropic efforts, although recent allegations of electoral misconduct have cast a shadow over the vote's legitimacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act' and Its Political Ripples

Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act' and Its Political Ripples

 United States
2
Controversy Erupts: Health Groups Demand Secretary Kennedy's Resignation

Controversy Erupts: Health Groups Demand Secretary Kennedy's Resignation

 Global
3
US Domestic News: Key Issues Loom Amid Legal Battles and Policy Changes

US Domestic News: Key Issues Loom Amid Legal Battles and Policy Changes

 Global
4
Diverse Sports Highlights: From NFL to Tennis Showdowns

Diverse Sports Highlights: From NFL to Tennis Showdowns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025