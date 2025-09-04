Left Menu

US Domestic News: Key Issues Loom Amid Legal Battles and Policy Changes

A judge questions the DOJ's decision regarding Boeing's prosecution, Pornhub settles child abuse material charges, California allows higher-ethanol fuel sales, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reshuffles CDC's vaccine panel. The Trump administration faces scrutiny over nuclear policies and Venezuelan TPS ending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 05:25 IST
A U.S. judge in Texas deliberated on whether to approve a Justice Department deal with Boeing, which would allow the company to avoid prosecution related to the fatal crashes of its 737 MAX jets that led to the death of 346 people. The hearing saw emotional protests from victims' families.

In another high-profile case, Pornhub and its affiliates agreed to settle charges with the FTC and Utah state, implementing measures to prevent child sexual abuse material on their platforms. Meanwhile, California lawmakers voted to permit higher ethanol fuel sales aimed at reducing fuel costs.

Amid policy changes, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. introduced new members to the CDC's vaccine advisory panel, reflecting shifts in health governance under federal scrutiny. Additionally, the Trump administration's nuclear goals and Venezuelan TPS status elimination remain contentious topics in governmental and public discourse.

