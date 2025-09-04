Left Menu

Blaming AI: The New Political Scapegoat

The growing trend of blaming AI as a scapegoat for political embarrassments is explored, with figures like Donald Trump and Venezuelan officials using it to dodge accountability. Experts warn it contributes to confusion and erodes trust, highlighting AI's role in misinformation and the 'liar's dividend.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-09-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 10:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The practice of blaming AI for embarrassing political situations has become increasingly popular among leaders seeking to avoid accountability. Analysts argue that this tactic, known as the "liar's dividend," allows politicians to manipulate the truth by attributing blunders to AI's credibility issues.

Notable figures, including Donald Trump and Venezuelan officials, have employed this strategy. Trump dismissed viral footage as the work of AI, contradicting his press team, while Venezuelan Communications Minister Freddy Ñáñez questioned the authenticity of a US strike video, citing possible AI generation.

Experts caution that such strategies erode public trust and skepticism towards real evidence. As AI's capabilities expand, politicians may increasingly rely on AI scapegoats, leading to a future where accountability for actions becomes blurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

