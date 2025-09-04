European Coalition Struggles with Security Guarantees for Postwar Ukraine

European countries find themselves in a precarious situation as leaders convene in Paris to discuss security guarantees for a postwar Ukraine. The ongoing conflict with Russia shows no signs of abating, and significant questions remain about the extent of American involvement in ensuring Ukraine's security future.

Despite meetings by a 'coalition of the willing,' led by French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, there is a lack of concrete details about military plans without assured US backing. Trump's lack of commitment to a ceasefire, coupled with European skepticism, complicates efforts to offer credible security assurances.

Given the risks involved, European leaders must navigate potential troop deployment vis-a-vis internal political dynamics and the threat of Russian aggression. The uncertainty surrounding Trump's future commitments further perplexes the coalition's strategy, urging a focus on bolstering military capabilities for Ukraine amid unpredictable geopolitical shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)