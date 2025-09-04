Trump's Pursuit of Peace: Navigating Complexities Between Russia and Ukraine

President Donald Trump has reiterated his commitment to facilitating a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, notwithstanding the uncertain prospects of direct negotiations between their leaders, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskiy. This assertion was made during a phone interview with CBS News.

Trump acknowledged the challenges faced in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has persisted since Russia's invasion in February 2022. Despite his previous optimism about swiftly ending the war upon taking office in January, Trump has expressed disappointment at the prolonged hostilities and his own difficulty in brokering peace.

In recent remarks, Trump described viewing China's World War Two ceremony, where key figures including Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping were present. He voiced concern over a potential strategic alliance against the U.S., though the Kremlin dismissed such speculation. Trump remains hopeful for diplomatic progress in upcoming discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)