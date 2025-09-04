PAFI's 12th Annual Forum: Shaping India's Global Engagement with Telangana as Partner State

The Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) gears up to host its 12th Annual Forum on September 18-19, 2025, in New Delhi. This pivotal event, highlighting India's economic and global strategies, will feature Telangana as the official Partner State.

This year's forum comes at a significant moment as India seeks to navigate global dynamics and internal reforms with the ambition to become a Viksit Bharat by 2047. It will address crucial themes such as supply chain partnerships, infrastructure transformation, and innovation-driven reforms.

Attendees will include ministers, government officials, corporate leaders, and experts. The participation of the Telangana government is expected to enrich the dialogue on state-driven contributions to India's economic competitiveness and global engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)