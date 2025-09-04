Left Menu

PAFI's 12th Annual Forum: Shaping India's Global Engagement with Telangana as Partner State

The Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) is hosting its 12th Annual Forum on 18-19 September 2025 in New Delhi, with Telangana as a Partner State. The event will focus on India's global engagement, policy dialogue, and economic transformation, highlighting how Telangana's leadership contributes to national progress.

The Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) gears up to host its 12th Annual Forum on September 18-19, 2025, in New Delhi. This pivotal event, highlighting India's economic and global strategies, will feature Telangana as the official Partner State.

This year's forum comes at a significant moment as India seeks to navigate global dynamics and internal reforms with the ambition to become a Viksit Bharat by 2047. It will address crucial themes such as supply chain partnerships, infrastructure transformation, and innovation-driven reforms.

Attendees will include ministers, government officials, corporate leaders, and experts. The participation of the Telangana government is expected to enrich the dialogue on state-driven contributions to India's economic competitiveness and global engagement.

