Political Shake-Up: Thailand's New Prime Ministerial Race

Thailand's political landscape is poised for a transformation as the opposition People's Party reiterates its endorsement of Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul for the position of prime minister.

This development was confirmed by deputy leader Sirikanya Tansakun, as Thailand approaches a crucial parliamentary vote for selecting the nation's new premier.

Complicating the scenario, the ruling Pheu Thai party has declared its intention to nominate its own candidate, leading to heightened anticipation and potential upheaval in the political sphere.

