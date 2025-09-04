Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV and Israeli President Herzog Discuss Hostage Crisis Amid Ceasefire Calls

Pope Leo XIV met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the Vatican to discuss the ongoing Gaza conflict. Talks focused on the release of hostages taken by Hamas, combating global antisemitism, and protecting Middle Eastern Christian communities. The Vatican maintains neutrality while condemning Israeli attacks and calling for a ceasefire.

Pope Leo XIV
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Leo XIV welcomed Israeli President Isaac Herzog to the Apostolic Palace on Thursday amid the continuing conflict in Gaza. The meeting aimed to address key concerns, including the release of hostages and preserving Christian communities across the Middle East.

The Vatican, along with the pontiff, has been vocal in calling for a ceasefire and denouncing Israel's disproportionate military actions, labeling them as 'immoral.' Despite Herzog's visit being widely reported as initiated by the Vatican, a spokesperson clarified it was requested by Israel.

Since being elected as the first American pope, Leo XIV maintains the Vatican's neutral stance but has shown a firm disposition akin to his predecessor by demanding humanitarian aid access and the adherence to international law in the ongoing crisis.

