Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Selling India's Prestige

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a fierce attack on the BJP-led Union government, accusing it of degrading India's prestige globally. Speaking in the state assembly, she claimed the Centre frequently 'begged' before other nations like the US and China, reflecting poorly on the country's stature.

During a heated debate over a resolution concerning assaults on Bengali migrants in BJP-governed states, Banerjee alleged the ruling party was dictatorial, aiming to turn West Bengal into a 'colony.' The discussion quickly turned chaotic as party members exchanged accusations.

Despite the uproar, Banerjee continued her critique, accusing the BJP of being anti-Bengali and having a colonial mindset. She also reflected on historical betrayals during India's independence movement, intensifying her critique and drawing further reactions from assembly members.

