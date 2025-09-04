Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds: FIR Against Congress MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil

The Crime Branch police have registered an FIR against Congress MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil, charged with sexual misconduct and stalking on social media. Following five complaints, charges include stalking and criminal intimidation. Despite no formal complaint from victims, the MLA resigned as state Youth Congress president and faces suspension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-09-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 16:44 IST
Controversy Unfolds: FIR Against Congress MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil
Rahul Mamkoottathil
  • Country:
  • India

The Crime Branch police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Congress MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil over allegations of sexual misconduct and social media stalking, according to police sources.

The FIR lists charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections addressing stalking and criminal intimidation, as well as a Kerala police Act section against repeated, undesirable communications causing nuisance. Complaints were filed by five non-victims related to the MLA's alleged behavior.

Despite the absence of complaints from direct victims, Congress took decisive action by having Mamkoottathil resign as state Youth Congress president, and suspending his primary party membership. The party is set to appoint a new Youth Congress president imminently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
K'taka cabinet decides to recommend state election commission to hold panchayat, urban local body polls using ballot papers: Minister.

K'taka cabinet decides to recommend state election commission to hold pancha...

 India
2
BJD Calls for Complete GST Exemption on Kendu Leaves and Handloom Products

BJD Calls for Complete GST Exemption on Kendu Leaves and Handloom Products

 India
3
GST Reforms: A 'Bumper Gift' for Indian Citizens

GST Reforms: A 'Bumper Gift' for Indian Citizens

 India
4
Bridging the Language Gap in Homeownership with Bilingual AI

Bridging the Language Gap in Homeownership with Bilingual AI

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025