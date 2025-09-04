Controversy Unfolds: FIR Against Congress MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil
The Crime Branch police have registered an FIR against Congress MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil, charged with sexual misconduct and stalking on social media. Following five complaints, charges include stalking and criminal intimidation. Despite no formal complaint from victims, the MLA resigned as state Youth Congress president and faces suspension.
The Crime Branch police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Congress MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil over allegations of sexual misconduct and social media stalking, according to police sources.
The FIR lists charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections addressing stalking and criminal intimidation, as well as a Kerala police Act section against repeated, undesirable communications causing nuisance. Complaints were filed by five non-victims related to the MLA's alleged behavior.
Despite the absence of complaints from direct victims, Congress took decisive action by having Mamkoottathil resign as state Youth Congress president, and suspending his primary party membership. The party is set to appoint a new Youth Congress president imminently.
