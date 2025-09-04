Delhi Flood Crisis: AAP Holds BJP Accountable for Relief Efforts

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has criticized the role of Lt Governor V K Saxena and the BJP-led Delhi government in managing the recent flood crisis, questioning their ground-level relief efforts.

At 4 p.m., the Yamuna River's levels were measured at 207.44 meters, sparking concerns about drainage maintenance amidst increased flooding. AAP's Delhi state president, Saurabh Bharadwaj, raised doubts about the BJP government's drain desilting assertions and questioned Saxena's absence in assessing the flood-hit regions.

Bharadwaj's social media posts invoked a stark contrast between AAP and BJP's handling of flood responses, urging for an honest audit of desilting operations. Despite these criticisms, the Delhi government and the LG's office have remained silent. Delhi recently experienced severe flooding, necessitating the evacuation of over 25,000 people.

