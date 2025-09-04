Mamata Banerjee Slams Centre's Immigration Policy as Pre-Election Gimmick

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a strong critique of the Centre's recent directive under the Foreigners Act, describing it as an electoral ploy designed to sway voters ahead of the 2026 general elections.

During a discussion in the state assembly, Banerjee accused the BJP-led government of exploiting citizenship and immigration issues to polarize the electorate. She questioned why the new policy granted stay rights without promising citizenship, ration cards, or voting rights.

Banerjee further criticized the absence of parliamentary procedure in announcing such policies. Alleging bias against Bengali-speaking and tribal communities, she insisted voters would see through the deception. Banerjee also took credit for driving recent GST tax cuts on essentials.

(With inputs from agencies.)