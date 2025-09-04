Mamata Banerjee Slams Centre's Immigration Policy as Pre-Election Gimmick
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the central government's order under the Foreigners Act, labeling it an election gimmick to polarize voters. Banerjee questioned the lack of parliamentary oversight and highlighted alleged targeting of Bengali-speaking communities, while taking credit for influencing recent GST Council tax reductions.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a strong critique of the Centre's recent directive under the Foreigners Act, describing it as an electoral ploy designed to sway voters ahead of the 2026 general elections.
During a discussion in the state assembly, Banerjee accused the BJP-led government of exploiting citizenship and immigration issues to polarize the electorate. She questioned why the new policy granted stay rights without promising citizenship, ration cards, or voting rights.
Banerjee further criticized the absence of parliamentary procedure in announcing such policies. Alleging bias against Bengali-speaking and tribal communities, she insisted voters would see through the deception. Banerjee also took credit for driving recent GST tax cuts on essentials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AASU's Fierce 11-Hour Protest Against Citizenship Order
Delhi Flood Crisis: AAP Holds BJP Accountable for Relief Efforts
Sonia Gandhi Faces Legal Scrutiny Over Alleged Voter Fraud Pre-Citizenship
BJP Criticizes TMC's Resolution on Migrant Atrocities
Bengal BJP chief whip Sankar Ghosh suspended from assembly for rest of the day for creating ruckus: Speaker Biman Banerjee.