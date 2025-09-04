Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes Relief Package Amid Devastating J&K Floods

Amidst the aftermath of devastating floods in Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti publicly criticized the central government's relief package of Rs 209 crore, deeming it inadequate. She voiced her concerns in the wake of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, highlighting the extensive damage witnessed during her inspections.

Mufti, addressing a press conference, emphasized the substantial destruction affecting homes and farmlands, calling for thousands of crores more for effective rehabilitation. She also urged the Union Territory government to assist displaced individuals by offering them land for resettlement. Mufti's remarks followed her visits to flood-impacted areas, including RS Pura.

The former Chief Minister further addressed the tragic landslide at Vaishno Devi, where over 30 individuals lost their lives. She questioned the accountability mechanisms in place, criticizing the government for its opacity regarding casualty figures, and called on the Shrine Board to provide clarity.

Mufti outlined concerns about the environmental impact of infrastructural projects, arguing that reckless development compromises natural habitats, transforming religious sites into mere recreational spots. She cautioned against unchecked infrastructural expansion, citing the six-lane Amritsar-Katra highway as an example of development prioritizing over ecological balance.

In response to the environmental toll, Mufti implored the public to protest governmental negligence in preserving natural resources. She highlighted ongoing exploitations, such as the proposed Katra ropeway, which threatens further deforestation. Expressing frustration with ineffective interventions by the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal, Mufti warned that unsupervised mining continues to devastate river ecosystems.

Meanwhile, in the wake of persistent heavy rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir, state disaster response teams remain active in flood-stricken zones. With the Tawi and Chenab rivers bursting their banks, precautionary measures have been intensified to manage the flood-like conditions exacerbating the region's crisis.

The unrelenting monsoon has inflicted severe damage across northern India, particularly in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand. This ongoing deluge has displaced thousands, damaged critical infrastructure and heavily impacted agricultural production.