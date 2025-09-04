Strengthening Bonds: Australia and U.S. Collaborate on Critical Minerals
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and U.S. President Donald Trump explored cooperation on critical minerals. Albanese plans to visit the United States for the UN General Assembly and aims to meet Trump. The U.S. urges Australia to increase defense spending as both countries strengthen ties against China's influence.
In a significant diplomatic move, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese engaged in a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, emphasizing the potential for collaboration on critical minerals. According to a statement from Albanese's office, the dialogue centered on enhancing trade and security interests for both nations.
The Prime Minister termed the conversation 'warm and constructive,' highlighting the bilateral effort to expand their economic and defense partnerships. Albanese has been seeking to meet Trump during his scheduled visit to the United States in September for the United Nations General Assembly, following a prior meeting cancellation during the G7 summit in Canada.
As Australia navigates its relationship with major power China, the U.S. remains its chief security ally, urging increased defense spending. The partnership is further underscored by the AUKUS nuclear submarine deal, aimed at bolstering Indo-Pacific security amid regional tensions fueled by China's strategic ambitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
