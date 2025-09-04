Left Menu

Assam Congress Slams BJP's Immigration Policy Shift

Assam Congress leaders criticized BJP's decision to extend the immigration cut-off date to 2024, fearing it undermines the Assamese identity. They labeled the move as 'second version of CAA,' accusing BJP of vote-bank politics and risking Assamese culture. Congress plans to challenge the decision in the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent joint press conference, Assam Congress leaders Debabrata Saikia and Ripun Bora fiercely condemned the BJP's decision to extend the cut-off date for migrants, excluding Muslims, from neighboring countries to December 31, 2024. They argued that this move could transform the state into a haven for foreigners.

According to the Congress leaders, the 'Immigration and Foreigners' (Exemption) Order, 2025, is a calculated attempt by the BJP to erode the state's demographic structure, thus bypassing the Assam Accord. Saikia and Bora criticized Assam's BJP government and its ally AGP for their alleged 'anti-national' appeasement politics.

The Congress leaders further pointed out that while India generally considers 1951 as the citizenship cut-off, Assam's stand of 1971 is being undermined. They accused BJP of leveraging Hindu Bangladeshis for electoral gains and urged the state government to oppose the extension, which risks the uniqueness of Assamese culture and identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

