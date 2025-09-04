Assam Congress Slams BJP's Immigration Policy Shift

In a recent joint press conference, Assam Congress leaders Debabrata Saikia and Ripun Bora fiercely condemned the BJP's decision to extend the cut-off date for migrants, excluding Muslims, from neighboring countries to December 31, 2024. They argued that this move could transform the state into a haven for foreigners.

According to the Congress leaders, the 'Immigration and Foreigners' (Exemption) Order, 2025, is a calculated attempt by the BJP to erode the state's demographic structure, thus bypassing the Assam Accord. Saikia and Bora criticized Assam's BJP government and its ally AGP for their alleged 'anti-national' appeasement politics.

The Congress leaders further pointed out that while India generally considers 1951 as the citizenship cut-off, Assam's stand of 1971 is being undermined. They accused BJP of leveraging Hindu Bangladeshis for electoral gains and urged the state government to oppose the extension, which risks the uniqueness of Assamese culture and identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)