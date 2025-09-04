Left Menu

Turbulent End to West Bengal Assembly's Special Session

The West Bengal Assembly's special session ended in chaos as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's speech was repeatedly interrupted by protests from BJP legislators, leading to the suspension of five BJP MLAs. The session, intended to address Bengali language concerns, saw physical altercations and accusations of political sabotage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal Assembly's special session came to a tumultuous end as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's speech was met with chaos and shouting from BJP legislators. The uproar resulted in five BJP MLAs being suspended and two collapsing during forced removal by marshals.

Originally convened to discuss issues affecting Bengalis outside the state, the session turned into a battlefield. BJP members, led by Chief Whip Shankar Ghosh, protested the suspension of Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, disrupting proceedings with slogans and physical confrontations.

Despite the turmoil, Banerjee continued her speech, accusing the BJP of sabotaging the session for political gain. The day concluded with a voice vote passing the resolution, marked by the opposition's absence following their walkout in protest.

