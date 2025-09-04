Turbulent End to West Bengal Assembly's Special Session

The West Bengal Assembly's special session came to a tumultuous end as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's speech was met with chaos and shouting from BJP legislators. The uproar resulted in five BJP MLAs being suspended and two collapsing during forced removal by marshals.

Originally convened to discuss issues affecting Bengalis outside the state, the session turned into a battlefield. BJP members, led by Chief Whip Shankar Ghosh, protested the suspension of Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, disrupting proceedings with slogans and physical confrontations.

Despite the turmoil, Banerjee continued her speech, accusing the BJP of sabotaging the session for political gain. The day concluded with a voice vote passing the resolution, marked by the opposition's absence following their walkout in protest.