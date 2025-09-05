Left Menu

Kremlin says Putin and Trump could meet again soon

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump could meet again in the near future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview published on Friday. Just as the meeting in Alaska was quickly organized," Peskov told the news outlet Argumenty i Fakty, referring to last month's Trump-Putin summit. Working contacts were taking place all the time, he said.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-09-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 14:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Working contacts were taking place all the time, he said.

Working contacts were taking place all the time, he said. Trump said on Thursday that he will speak to Putin in the near future.

