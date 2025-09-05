Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-09-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 16:14 IST
Tiny correction made without tendering apology: Aaditya on GST reforms
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday said with the rationalisation of the GST tax slabs, the government has just made a tiny correction without tendering an apology for wrong decision-making and bad governance.

Wide-ranging reforms were announced by the GST Council on Wednesday, doing away with tax slabs of 28 per cent and 12 per cent, and initiating only two slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent under the tax regime, effective from September 22, the first day of Navaratri.

GST rates on common use items ranging from hair oil to cornflakes, TVs, and personal health and life insurance policies have been slashed.

Thackeray, in a post on X, claimed that the earlier wrongly imposed GST pattern was the BJP-led Centre's making.

The government is now spending crores on it to market it as a gift to citizens, he said, referring to the advertisements.

''It isn't a reform, it is wrong decision-making and bad governance, seeing a tiny correction without apology!'' the former minister said.

''A bad decision being corrected after making a dent, not being apologised for, but arrogantly being marketed as a gift is as absurd as it can get!'' he wrote.

Now, the Union government has to give the states their dues in time, without political bias, he said.

