Political Turmoil Leads to Hospitalization of BJP MLAs

Senior BJP leader and Asansol South MLA Agnimitra Paul was hospitalised on Thursday night due to health complications. The incident followed a heated debate in the West Bengal Assembly over a resolution introduced by the TMC, leading to chaotic scenes.

Family members revealed that Paul fell ill upon returning home and required immediate medical attention. A CT scan was performed, and she was observed in the critical care unit, experiencing stress-induced strain on her nerves.

Paul, a well-known fashion designer before entering politics in 2019, is expected to resume her routine soon. Meanwhile, other BJP MLAs involved in assembly disruption also needed hospital care.

(With inputs from agencies.)