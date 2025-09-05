Left Menu

Political Turmoil Leads to Hospitalization of BJP MLAs

Senior BJP leader Agnimitra Paul was hospitalized following health issues after a chaotic West Bengal Assembly session. Paul, among five suspended BJP MLAs, experienced extreme stress and underwent a CT scan. She is recovering under neuro-medical care. Other BJP MLAs also faced health issues post-assembly disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 20:37 IST
Agnimitra Paul
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader and Asansol South MLA Agnimitra Paul was hospitalised on Thursday night due to health complications. The incident followed a heated debate in the West Bengal Assembly over a resolution introduced by the TMC, leading to chaotic scenes.

Family members revealed that Paul fell ill upon returning home and required immediate medical attention. A CT scan was performed, and she was observed in the critical care unit, experiencing stress-induced strain on her nerves.

Paul, a well-known fashion designer before entering politics in 2019, is expected to resume her routine soon. Meanwhile, other BJP MLAs involved in assembly disruption also needed hospital care.

