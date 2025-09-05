Political Turmoil Leads to Hospitalization of BJP MLAs
Senior BJP leader Agnimitra Paul was hospitalized following health issues after a chaotic West Bengal Assembly session. Paul, among five suspended BJP MLAs, experienced extreme stress and underwent a CT scan. She is recovering under neuro-medical care. Other BJP MLAs also faced health issues post-assembly disruption.
- Country:
- India
Senior BJP leader and Asansol South MLA Agnimitra Paul was hospitalised on Thursday night due to health complications. The incident followed a heated debate in the West Bengal Assembly over a resolution introduced by the TMC, leading to chaotic scenes.
Family members revealed that Paul fell ill upon returning home and required immediate medical attention. A CT scan was performed, and she was observed in the critical care unit, experiencing stress-induced strain on her nerves.
Paul, a well-known fashion designer before entering politics in 2019, is expected to resume her routine soon. Meanwhile, other BJP MLAs involved in assembly disruption also needed hospital care.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Turmoil in West Bengal Assembly: BJP Demands Mamata Banerjee's Resignation
Nepal Denies Allegiance to China's Global Security Initiative Amid Political Turmoil
Manjhi Seeks 20 Seats Amidst Bihar's Political Turmoil
Political Turmoil in BRS: Kavitha's Suspension Stirs Controversy
Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Congress Power Struggle in Full Swing