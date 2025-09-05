Turmoil in Sikkim BJP: Spokesperson Resigns Over Leadership Issues
Passang Chali Sherpa, the spokesperson for BJP Sikkim, has resigned, citing indecision within the state leadership. His resignation highlights confusion among party members and the public about the party's alliance status. Sherpa calls on central leadership for intervention.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 20:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Sikkim BJP is facing turmoil as spokesperson Passang Chali Sherpa resigned on Friday, blaming the state leadership's indecision for his departure.
Sherpa stated that the unclear stance on alliances has confused members and the public alike, weakening the party's credibility.
He urged the party's central leadership to step in and clarify the alliance status with the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, emphasizing the urgency for resolution for the party's and the state's benefit.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sikkim
- BJP
- Passang Chali Sherpa
- leadership
- resignation
- indecision
- alliance
- SKM
- politics
- Sikkim BJP
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cabinet Reshuffle: Starmer Appoints Lammy as Deputy PM After Rayner's Resignation
Strengthening Bonds: India and Singapore's Strategic Alliance
Tezpur University and FEFU Forge Global Educational Alliance
Funding Freeze Prompts Northwestern University President's Resignation
Political Turmoil in West Bengal Assembly: BJP Demands Mamata Banerjee's Resignation