Turmoil in Sikkim BJP: Spokesperson Resigns Over Leadership Issues

Passang Chali Sherpa, the spokesperson for BJP Sikkim, has resigned, citing indecision within the state leadership. His resignation highlights confusion among party members and the public about the party's alliance status. Sherpa calls on central leadership for intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 20:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim BJP is facing turmoil as spokesperson Passang Chali Sherpa resigned on Friday, blaming the state leadership's indecision for his departure.

Sherpa stated that the unclear stance on alliances has confused members and the public alike, weakening the party's credibility.

He urged the party's central leadership to step in and clarify the alliance status with the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, emphasizing the urgency for resolution for the party's and the state's benefit.

