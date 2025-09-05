Left Menu

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Hospitalized Amid State Flood Crisis

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was hospitalized due to viral fever and digestion issues, as floods ravage the state. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal visited Mann before assessing flood-hit areas. This comes a year after Mann's previous hospitalization for a bacterial infection. A Punjab cabinet meeting was postponed.

Chandigarh | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:57 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was hospitalized on Friday evening due to worsening health, according to party sources.

Battling viral fever and digestion problems for two days, Mann was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali. This incident marks his second hospitalization in a year, following a bacterial infection.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, who arrived in Punjab to address the flood situation, visited Mann. Kejriwal continued to flood-affected Sultanpur Lodhi in Mann's absence. The Punjab cabinet meeting was postponed due to Mann's illness, as relief operations remain critical with the flood death toll at 43.

