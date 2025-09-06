In the northern Serbian town of Novi Sad, heightened tensions unfolded on Friday as baton-wielding riot police dispersed thousands of protesters with tear gas. The demonstrators, primarily university students, demanded justice and free elections after enduring months of autocratic governance by President Aleksandar Vucic.

The protest was sparked by a tragic collapse at a train station in Novi Sad over ten months ago, which claimed 16 lives. Outrage over alleged state corruption and negligence, blamed for the disaster, has fueled persistent demonstrations against Vucic's administration. Despite the chaos, there were no immediate reports of injuries, though ambulances were observed navigating the city's streets.

The situation highlights growing opposition to Vucic, who criticizes the protesters as foreign-influenced terrorists, a claim lacking substantiation. The protests focus on restoring university autonomy and demand accountability for the tragic incident, while international scrutiny sharpens against Vucic's regime amid reports of violence and arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)