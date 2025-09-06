Left Menu

Trump's Law-and-Order Strategy: More Troops to Combat Crime

President Trump announced his plan to deploy National Guard troops to another U.S. city to combat crime, though he didn't specify which city. This move is part of his law-and-order strategy targeting Democratic-led cities. Troops have already been deployed in Washington, D.C. and may soon appear in others.

President Donald Trump
In a significant development, President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he intends to deploy National Guard troops to another unnamed U.S. city in a bid to reduce crime rates.

Trump's announcement comes amid discussions of extending his law-and-order strategy to several Democratic-run cities. Among those mentioned are Baltimore, Chicago, and New Orleans.

Troops have already been stationed in Washington, D.C., as part of this initiative. This latest move aligns with Trump's broader plan to address crime through federal intervention.

