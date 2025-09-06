Trump's Law-and-Order Strategy: More Troops to Combat Crime

In a significant development, President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he intends to deploy National Guard troops to another unnamed U.S. city in a bid to reduce crime rates.

Trump's announcement comes amid discussions of extending his law-and-order strategy to several Democratic-run cities. Among those mentioned are Baltimore, Chicago, and New Orleans.

Troops have already been stationed in Washington, D.C., as part of this initiative. This latest move aligns with Trump's broader plan to address crime through federal intervention.