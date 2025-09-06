Court Denies Trump's Bid to Slash Foreign Aid
A U.S. appeals court upheld a lower court's decision preventing the Trump administration from cutting billions in foreign aid, mandating the funds be used for Congressional-approved projects.
Updated: 06-09-2025 04:57 IST
In a significant legal decision, a U.S. appeals court on Friday rejected President Donald Trump's attempt to unilaterally cut billions of dollars in foreign aid.
The court's ruling supports a previous lower court decision that necessitates the administration to utilize these funds on projects greenlighted by Congress.
This decision reinforces the judiciary's stance on the separation of powers, ensuring that foreign aid spending aligns with Congressional intent rather than executive preferences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
