Court Denies Trump's Bid to Slash Foreign Aid

A U.S. appeals court upheld a lower court's decision preventing the Trump administration from cutting billions in foreign aid, mandating the funds be used for Congressional-approved projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 04:57 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 04:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal decision, a U.S. appeals court on Friday rejected President Donald Trump's attempt to unilaterally cut billions of dollars in foreign aid.

The court's ruling supports a previous lower court decision that necessitates the administration to utilize these funds on projects greenlighted by Congress.

This decision reinforces the judiciary's stance on the separation of powers, ensuring that foreign aid spending aligns with Congressional intent rather than executive preferences.

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

