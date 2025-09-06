Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: Afghan Minister's India Visit Stalled

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's planned visit to India has been postponed due to a travel ban imposed by UN sanctions. The visit, which would have been the first official ministerial trip since the Taliban's 2021 takeover, was halted as no waiver could be secured.

Updated: 06-09-2025 08:18 IST
  • India

The scheduled visit of Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to India has encountered a setback as existing UN Security Council sanctions prevent his travel. According to informed sources, the planned visit had to be called off after a waiver could not be obtained.

The visit, if held, would have marked a significant diplomatic engagement, being the first ministerial trip from Kabul since the Taliban took control in August 2021. The UN sanctions require Taliban leaders to obtain waivers for international travels, complicating diplomatic efforts.

Responding to media queries about the visit, India's External Affairs Ministry reiterated its longstanding support for Afghanistan's development. The Ministry spokesperson emphasized India's ongoing engagements with Afghan authorities, although no direct confirmation about the postponed visit was provided.

