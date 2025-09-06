'Bidis and Bihar' Gaffe: KPCC Apologizes for Controversial Post

In a recent development, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph admitted to an error and a lack of foresight regarding a controversial social media post linking Bihar and bidi consumption, which sparked political tensions.

The post, shared on the state's X account, drew parallels between the state of Bihar and bidis, amidst ongoing GST reforms. The content was promptly deleted following backlash, and Joseph stated an apology was issued by the social media team.

The controversy attracted significant criticism from North Indian leaders, compelling the KPCC to clarify their stance, attributing the blunder to misinterpretation and extending apologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)