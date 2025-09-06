Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Egypt Criticizes 'Voluntary Displacement' Amid Gaza Conflict

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty criticized the idea of voluntary displacement of Palestinians amid the ongoing Gaza conflict. The Egyptian official's comments come in response to Israel's call for Gaza City residents to move south. Abdelatty emphasized discussions with international envoys to intensify efforts for a ceasefire.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has openly criticized suggestions that Palestinians could voluntarily leave their homes amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza. His comments were made alongside Philippe Lazzarini, the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees commissioner, at a joint press conference in Cairo.

Abdelatty responded to Israel's urging of Gaza City residents to move south as its military forces move further into the urban enclave. He characterized the displacement as forced, equating it to a human-induced crisis, challenging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's assertions about Palestinians' rights to choose their living location during wartime.

According to an Egyptian official source, recent talks between various parties included proposals for a ceasefire. These involve a 60-day halt to military operations and a potential exchange of hostages and prisoners. However, progress has been hindered, with Netanyahu pressing for renegotiations under terms favorable to Israel.

