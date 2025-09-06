Left Menu

Controversy Over Eid Milad-un-Nabi Holiday Date in J&K

Peoples' Conference chief Sajad Lone urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to grant special casual leave for Muslim employees during Eid Milad-un-Nabi, which fell on a different date than the official holiday. Omar Abdullah's administration criticized the Lieutenant Governor's decision not to reschedule the holiday, calling it inconsiderate.

Sajad Lone, chief of the Peoples' Conference, has called on the Jammu and Kashmir government to approve special casual leave for Muslim employees on Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad. The festival was observed on Saturday across the region according to the Islamic calendar, despite the official holiday being marked on Friday.

Lone highlighted the discrepancy between the official holiday and the actual festival date, requesting special leave for affected employees. 'It is a routine practice in case of restricted holidays,' Lone stated in a social media post.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's administration for not aligning the holiday with the Islamic calendar. Abdullah labeled the decision as 'inconsiderate,' arguing it was meant to ignore public sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

